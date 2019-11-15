Indore: Magisterial probe ordered

Indore: Collector and district magistrate Lokesh Kumar Jatav on Friday ordered to conduct magisterial inquiry into the incident wherein eight inmates of juvenile home fled after breaking ventilator grill on November 13 in Pardeshipura. Malharganj SDM will conduct the inquiry.

As per the order issued by collector, points of inquiry have been fixed. The probe points are - what was the entire incident, the time when it took place, place and circumstances of the incident, status of security at the time of incident. The other points include - Is the building fit for safety? Are there sufficient number of security personnel? Whose negligence led to the escape and who is responsible for it? The collector has given instructions to complete investigation in 15 days and submit an inquiry report to him.