Indore: Mafia should know this is Singham Kamal Nath’s govt, says Digvijaya Singh

Indore: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked the divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi not to spare any land shark in their ongoing drive.

“Take action against all as it must look that it’s Singham Kamal Nath’s government,” Singh told Tripathi over the phone. He also took the name of a person and asked why he is being spared. “He is not our ‘Damad’ (son-in-law) or our ‘Samadhi’ (son’s father-in-law), referring to that particular person. Take action against all whether they belong to Congress or BJP,” he said.

Singh was meeting the party activists at Residency Kothi on Sunday. He called Tripathi over the complaint of Dalit woman who reached Residency with Congress leader Chhote Yadav.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Surjeet Singh Chaddha too complained about the encroachment of a BJP leader’s family on a temple’s land in Indore-4.

Talking to activists about the protest against CAA and NRC, Singh said, “Modi and Shah are destroying the country by their decisions. People should protest against such bills by having a national flag in one hand and Constitution’s copy on the other. If police stop you, you should start singing National Anthem with the slogan ‘Ham Sab Ek Hai’.”