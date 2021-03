Indore: Madhya Pradesh’s Naitik, Anuj in main round of national cadet and sub-junior table tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Naitik Karandikar in cadet boys 'category and Anuj Soni in sub-juniors boys' entered the main round of National cadet and sub-junior table tennis tournament being played at Abhay Khel Prashal on Thursday.

In the cadet boys, Naitik defeated Sukhbir Singh (Punjab) 11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 13-11 while in sub-juniors boys category Anuj Soni defeated N Mohammed (Kerala) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8. In other matches in the cadet boys category, Aditya Aryan Bora (Assam) beat Atharv Verma (Himachal Pradesh) 3-0, M Nikhil Menon (Tamil Nadu) beat Amay Sharma (Himachal Pradesh) 3-0, Ronald Sarkar (Delhi) defeated Bhavansh Kothari (MP) 3–0, Manna Srijan Dev (Bengal) beat Kishore (Pondicherry) 3–1, Ridam Gadha (PSPB) beat V Katyal (UP) 3-0, Arya Kataria (TTFI) beat M Verma (Haryana) 3-1 , Vishal Garg (Chandigarh) defeated Arthav Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 3–0, S. Burman (TTFI) defeated Karthikeya Joshi (Delhi) 3–0 to enter the main round.

In the sub-junior boys category, Priyanej Bhattacharya (Assam) beat Shudhanshu Maini (TTFI) 3-0, Umesh Kumar (TTFI) beat Samarth Singh (Delhi) 3-1. Ayush (Karnataka) beat Shrejal Singh (Manipur) 3-1, H. Lalroot Sanga (Delhi) beat A. Athawale (PSPB) 3-1, Oishi Ghosh (TTFI) defeated Akshan Munande (Goa) 3-1, Kushal Chopra Maharashtra beat Lekhendro Singh (Manipur) (3-0), Tejas Narang (Delhi) beat Somik Manhto Jharkhand 3-0, Arnav Agarwal (Chandigarh) defeated Karan Malhotra (Chhattisgarh) 3–0, Sarvanan Yhasilan (Tamil Nadu) defeated Arjun Malhotra (Chhattisgarh) 3–0, Sanskar Basak (Maharashtra) defeated Rishab Singh (Telangana) 3–0.