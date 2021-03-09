Indore

Madhya Pradesh is evolving as the wildlife state of India​. Not only has it earned several titles ​it is also willing to share its prized wildlife with other states. Unlike Gujarat, which has refused to send ​l​ions for a decade even after Supreme Court orders, MP has already sent tigers to Goa ​, Odisha ​it will now give tigers ​to Delhi zoo as well.

Union ​minister for ​environment and ​climate ​change Babul Supriyo had written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ​requesting for a ​tiger, white peacock and Indian vulture.

Forest Department willing to support healthy population of the wildcats throughout the country started preparations to fulfil the ​request of the Union Minister.

Delhi is the third state in two years to demand a tiger from Madhya Pradesh. Goa's proposal had come earlier. In the year 2018, on the demand of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tiger Mahavir and tigress Sundari were sent to Satkoshia Tiger Reserve in Odisha.​ Unfortunately, Mahabir died due to poaching.​

Babul Supriyo's letter had reached the Chief Minister's office last week, which has been sent to the Forest ​d​epartment for further action.

The department has spoken to the Indore Zoo management for the white peacock and Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park management has been instructed to prepare a tiger to be sent to Delhi.

Vultures will be sent from the vulture c​​entre at Kerwa in Bhopal. Further, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC), also appreciated the efforts of forest departments of Maharashtra and MP for good management with proper coordination between two states for Pench Tiger Reserve which falls in both states.