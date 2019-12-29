Indore: Madhya Pradesh to be free from mafia, says Co-op minister Govind Singh

Indore: State co-operatives minister Govind Singh said stern action will be taken against people who committed fraud in co-operatives sector. The entire state would be made free from all types of mafia. Besides, co-operatives movement will be revived in the state.

Singh stated this while addressing a function in Sanwer to dedicate Kisan Kalyan Kendra on Sunday. State health minister Tulsiram Silawat presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said co-operatives is a better medium for socio-economic uplift of poor. “Co-operatives movement will be extended and strengthened in villages,” he added.

Minister Singh appreciated Zero Shakti Abhiyan being run on the initiative of collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav for disposal of revenue cases in Indore district. He said similar campaign will be implemented in entire state. He said the campaign will benefit farmers.

Drinking water to 43 villages in Sanwer: Silawat said Narmada Gambhir Link Project will provide irrigation as well as drinking water facilities in 43 villages of Sawer tehsil. He said agriculture and village development will be made through co-operatives societies.

Now Minister Singh denounce Patwaries: After Higher Education Minister Jeetu Patwari, Cooperative Minister Govind Singh said that the Patwaris are corrupt. He said that Patwari have changed in 15 years, in the village wherever you go, you get complaints that Patwaries do not work even with money, for the mutation asking Rs 8000 to 10,000. The Minister made the comment openly from the stage in the Sanwer addressing the public. Earlier the same kind of statement made by Minister Jeetu Patwari has been overshadowed. Subsequently the Patwaries of the state went on the strike.