Indore: Madhya Pradesh High Court directs MPPSC to permit other state candidates to take engineering service exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In its interim order, Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to permit other state candidates to participate in state engineering services exam-2021 and make adequate amendments in its website for them to fill application forms.

Division bench comprising Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice Vishal Mishra passed the order on Tuesday, five days before the exam.

The petition was filed by three candidates from outside Madhya Pradesh as they could not apply for state services exam as it was mandatory for candidates to have valid and live registration from employment exchange of MP.

Citing a ruling by the Supreme Court, the counsel of the petitioners argued in the court that the equality of opportunity cannot be made dependent upon where a citizen resides.

He further pointed out that the MPPSC in various other examinations already permitted the candidates from outside the state to participate in the examination.

After listening to both sides, the HC said, “With a view to provide equal opportunity to all concerned, it is directed that all the candidates not belonging to the state of Madhya Pradesh will be permitted to participate in the state engineering services examination, 2021 for which the MPPSC shall make adequate amendment in the website and permit these candidates to fill up the application forms. If the need arises the MPPSC shall consider and notify a new date for filing up the application forms giving them at least seven days' further time to do the needful and thereafter notify a fresh date for conducting the examination.”

The court has fixed June 13 as the next date for hearing.

Engineering service exam date to be extended

Owing to the order by court, the MPPSC is likely to extend the date of state engineering services examination-2021, which is scheduled on May 22. As at least seven days are to be given to the candidates from outside the state to apply for the exam, MPPSC would have no other option but to extend the exam date. MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that the MPPSC board is going through the court’s order.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 03:44 PM IST