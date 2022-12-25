Indore: Madhya Pradesh gets its first Vande-Bharat Express train

Photo: File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received its first semi-high-speed Vande-Bharat Express train. It will ply between Indore and Dungarpur station in Rajasthan. Railway authorities have released the schedule. However, the date of commencement of its operation is yet to be announced.

MP Shankar Lalwani said he has discussed with the railway ministry about the logistics of the commencement of its operation.

He, however, said efforts were being made to inaugurate the services during the high-octane Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference and if the Prime Minister agrees to inaugurate the services, it would be an icing on the cake. The PM is scheduled to visit Indore for the PBD Conference on January 9.

Initially, the operations were planned during the week of November 2022 and later in January 2023, though MP Lalwani has laid emphasis on rolling out the services on January 9 during the PBD conference.

ABOUT THE TRAIN

*Vande Bharat Express, previously known as Train 18, is a semi-high-speed, electric multiple unit train operated by Indian Railways.

*It was designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

*The first train was manufactured in 18 months at a cost of Rs 97 crore. The service was named “Vande Bharat Express” on January 27, 2019. The train was launched on February 15, 2019.

ROUTE AND TIME

The train will depart from the city at 5.50 am and reach Ujjain at 7.20 am; Nagda at 8.30 am; Sawai Madhopur 12.45 pm; and reach Durgapur station at 2.40 pm.

On its return journey, the train will depart from Durgapur at 3.10 pm and reach Sawai Madhopur at 4.45 pm; Nagda 9.25 pm, Ujjain 10.35 pm and finally reach the city at 12.15 pm.