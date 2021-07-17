Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education introduces new system to address students’ problems

If the candidates are dissatisfied with their examination result or whose examination result has been declared showing absenteeism, then those students can appear in the examination to be held in September.

Such students will have to register on the MP online portal from August 1-10. Special case students will get an opportunity to appear in examinations. Special cases will be considered in the following two conditions. One, students who have only their name registered in the admission list but their examination form has not been filled. Two, students who have submitted the examination form but the fee has not been deposited.

Such students will be provided an opportunity to appear in upcoming examinations by filling the examination form and depositing the fee. For students whose name is registered in the online list, it will be mandatory for them to fill the examination form through MP Online from August 1 to August 10 and deposit the common examination fee of Rs 900 to appear in the examination.