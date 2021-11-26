Indore: Madhya Pradesh 4th poorest state in country is result of BJP's 17-yr rule: Nath

Indore:

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that it is a shame that the state is in fourth place in the list of poorest states in the country and this is the 'achievement' of BJP-led state government.

Addressing the media during his visit to the city on Thursday, Nath said, “BJP has been in power for the last 17 years in the state and their only 'achievement' is to make the state one of the poorest in the country." He said that people of all walks of life are struggling; youngsters are struggling from unemployment; farmers are struggling for fertilisers and seeds.

The state is moving towards darkness under Shivraj Singh’s tenure but they are in a slumber.” He also slammed the government for misleading the tribal people by organising tribal conferences and outreach programmes.

“I believe that tribal people of the state know the truth and they will support the truth,” Nath added.

The president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee also alleged that the government wants to suppress the voice of youngsters due to which the police resorted to lathi-charge on NSUI activists protesting against the new education policy in Bhopal.

Commenting over the International Airport in Jewar (Noida), he said, “Government should waive off the loans of the farmers which helps in boosting the economy instead of developing such an expensive airport. There might be the need for an airport but from where will they get funds to construct the same.”

Nath also visited the residence of Congress leaders Pintu Joshi, Prem Khadayta, Tantu Sharma, and Satyanarayan Patel and also attended a marriage function at Brilliant Convention Centre.

BJP leaders kept trophy of Swacch Survekshan at their homes: Jaivardhan

Former minister of Urban Development and Housing Jaivardhan Singh also targeted the BJP government for not regularising the sanitation employees and said that he had cleared the file during his tenure but the BJP government put it back in the cold storage.

He also targeted BJP leaders of Indore and said that they have kept the trophy of Swachh Survekshan at their homes. “Indore bagged the award for the fifth time in a row because of Indoreans and dedication of sanitation workers and the trophies must be kept in IMC office and not in BJP leaders’ place,” Singh told media during his visit to the city on Thursday.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:35 AM IST