Indore: Lucknow flight cancelled due to operational reasons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IndiGo's Indore-Lucknow morning flight was cancelled on Monday as its Sunday evening flight to Lucknow suffered a technical snag and got delayed by a few hours. This also resulted in other flights too getting delayed and the airline cancelled the Monday morning flight to Lucknow, which departs from the city at 5.25 am.

Official sources at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport informed that the IndiGo Airlines flight arrives from Shirdi at 5 pm and flight 6E-7218 for Lucknow departs from here at 5.30 pm. Yesterday the flight from Shirdi reached Indore on time, but the pilot realised a technical fault in the aircraft and informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and IndiGo's engineering team which immediately started the repair work. It is being told that there was some technical fault in the engine of the aircraft and it took the team a long time to make it functional. During this, more than 50 passengers who had booked the tickets for this flight were kept seated in the security hold area of the airport.

