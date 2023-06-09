Indore: LPG Gas Cylinders Explode, 12 Houses Affected

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the South Toda area after four gas cylinders exploded one after the other in different houses on Thursday evening. It is a dense area so the fire spread to other adjacent houses but thankfully no casualty was reported according to the police and the fire brigade although four people including an 18-year-old girl received burns in the incident.

According to a fire brigade officer, 12 houses were affected due to fire.

MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and senior police officers also reached the spot to take stock of the situation of the area after the incident.

The incident took place at a house in the North Toda area near Ranipura around 5.30 pm. A gas cylinder exploded in a house after which the house caught fire. Later, the flames spread to more than 5 adjacent houses due to which the people got scared. The people of the area informed the fire brigade and in the meantime tried to control the fire with their own efforts.

The cylinders at three other houses also exploded after the fire spread. A fire brigade officer said that the firefighters reached the spot and managed to control the fire after using more than 55,000 litres of water. The people of the area along with their children came out of their houses safely so no casualty was reported.

ACP (Central Kotwali) VP Sharma informed the Free Press that the exact reason behind the incident could not be established. Some people informed me that there was an electric short circuit in a house due to which the LPG gas cylinder exploded. After that, the flames spread to other adjacent houses. However, the fire brigade controlled the fire on time. The investigation is on to know the exact reason behind the incident.