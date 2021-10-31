Indore: Lowest Oct night temp in 9 years on Friday

Indore

With gradual decrease in night temperature, citizens have started feeling the pinch of winter. Moreover, the night temperature on Friday dropped to the lowest in the last nine years in the month of October.

Last time, the lowest temperature in October was recorded as 14.6 degrees Celsius in 2012 while 14.1 degrees Celsius was recorded on Friday.

Officials of the regional meteorological department said that drop in temperature will be stopped in the next couple of days as it is the result of a change in wind pattern due to a low pressure area in the southern part of the country.

Not only night temperature but the day temperature was also dropped on Saturday as it was recorded four degrees Celsius below the normal temperature.

“The low pressure area over Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. Due to the low pressure area, the wind pattern has changed to northwest due to which day and night temperature in the city dropped,” Regional Meteorological Department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius below the normal while minimum temperature was 14.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below the normal.

On the basis of the available records Indore experience following extremes values:

1. The highest maximum temperature was 37.8° C on October 22, 2000.

2. The lowest minimum temperature 6.2° C on October 22, 1999.

3. The highest monthly rainfall was 230.3 mms in the year 1985.

4. The heaviest fall in the 24 hours was 157.4 mms on October 9, 1985

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 12:56 AM IST