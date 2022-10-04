Indore: Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal; withdrawal of monsoon delayed by another week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even while the withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from the north-west part of the country started on September 21, its retreat from Indore district will be delayed by another week, courtesy the low-pressure area generated over the Bay of Bengal. Moreover, Indore will witness another bout of light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms from October 5-10 as the low-pressure area is shifting northwestwards and will cause rainfall in the state.

According to Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, Bhopal, “Although the South-West Monsoon has withdrawn from most parts of the North Arabian Sea, most parts of the Gujarat region and some parts of west Madhya Pradesh, it’ll be delayed by one more week as a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal is active and will affect the weather of Madhya Pradesh, as well.” He said that rainfall activities had started in east Madhya Pradesh and would start in the western part of the state on October 5 and would continue till October 10.

“The withdrawal line of the South-West Monsoon continues to pass through Uttarkashi, Nazibabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam and Bharuch,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, the city has been witnessing unusual weather conditions—hot and humid during the day and a cool breeze in the evening. On Monday, the sky cleared up and conditions turned hot and humid. Later, in the evening, a cool breeze turned the weather pleasant again.

Temp and rainfall stats

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, which was stuck at normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal. As much as 5.2 mm rainfall has been recorded in October, so far. However, the meteorological department will include the October rainfall in the count for the new season as they record the monsoon rainfall till September 30. Meanwhile, the total seasonal rainfall has reached 1,221 mm (48.07 inches)

Light rainfall likely during India-South Africa match

While chances of rainfall are more in Indore from October 5, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department didn’t rule out chances of light rainfall on October 4, the day of the T20 match between India and South Africa