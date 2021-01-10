Mhow (fpns)
Right-wing orator Pushpendra Kulshreshth was in Mhow on Saturday evening to deliver a lecture on "Challenges before the nation and their solutions" which was held at Kalyanam Garden in Umaria village panchayat area.
He was welcomed by Mhow MLA and cabinet minister for culture and tourism Usha Thakur, who presented a sword and other gifts to Kulshreshth.
Giving her inaugural address Thakur said her constituency and people of this area are feeling proud as a person like Pushpendra Kulshreshth has come to their area to address them.
Kulshreshth said that Love Jihad is a burning issue in the country. He said that such things happen in the families because the parents, especially the mothers are not paying proper attention towards their daughters. He said that if a boy talks about his girlfriends in the family the parents or other elders have no objection but same is not true you for the girls of the family. Because of this, feeling of rebellion comes in the daughters and some of them take such steps in the absence of due love and care from their parents. Due to this, such things happen. He said that every mother should be the best friend of her daughter.
Kulshreshth also spoke on other issues like population explosion, population control, use of religion for dividing the people and extremism due to religion in the society.
He said that the people must start talking about the real problems and must not shy away from them because if they are not tackled today, they will take a bigger shape tomorrow and even the government wouldn't be able to solve them.
He also made an appeal to the audience that every person should donate some amount for the construction of a huge temple of Lord Ram at Ayodhya so that he and his generation can feel proud that their money has also been invested in building the temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama.
Kulshreshth was supposed to speak for one hour, but he spoke for over two hours and everyone listened with rapt attention.
