Indore: Loss of lakhs owing to fire in yarn factory

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Due to an electrical short-circuit in the RITSPIN factory located in the Pithampur Industrial Area’s Sector No. 3 on Tuesday afternoon, raw material kept in the warehouse was burnt to ashes.

Soon, the fire was reported to the Pithampur Fire Brigade and the blaze was brought under control. Informed sources say that the factory started systematic production some time ago. The flames were so huge that the flames were seen from far and wide. After about four hours, the fire was brought under control.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:17 AM IST