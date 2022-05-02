Indore: Lord Parashuram Jayanti traditional procession will be taken out today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Lord Parashuram Jayanti, a traditional grand procession is being taken out from Bada Ganapati at 6 pm on Tuesday by the Sarva Brahmin Yuva Parishad under the aegis of the Sarva Brahmin Samaj. In the yatra, more than 1,000 women will walk wearing the same dress giving out a message of Brahmin unity. The girls of the society will also walk by tying saphas and carrying axes. The yatra will include horse buggies, bands and bhajan troupes.

The main attraction of the procession will be the grand chariot of Lord Parashuram. Stages will be put up in more than 100 places. Along with decorating the travel route, all the preparations for the event are in their final stages. A large number of people belonging to various Brahmin sub-classes will also participate in the event.

Yuva Parishad founder Vikas Awasthi and Shobhayatra coordinator Sanjay Mishra said here on Monday that, on the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram, the traditional procession has been taken out for the past 21 years with the aim of strengthening Brahmin culture, self-respect and organisation. “We celebrate this day as Brahmin Unity and Pride Day,” they said. The traditional route of the procession has remained from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada for the past many years. But, this year, due to the Smart City project, it is blocked on the said route. Therefore, after taking advice from the seniors in society, it has been decided to take the procession from Bada Ganpati to the Parashuram statue at Marimata Square. Here, worship of the idol of Lord Parashuram will be performed and the procession will be completed with a ‘Maha Aarti’.

Abhishek Pandey of the Yuva Parishad, Lokesh Joshi and Ankit Trivedi said that, in the past, the procession was taken out by the youth council with the cooperation of only a few prominent social workers. From 2010, the procession has been taken out by 1,000 families of the Sarva Brahmin community with donation of Rs 2,000 from each.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:22 PM IST