Indore: Lord Hanuman Decked Up As Doctor In Veer Alija Sarkar Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special decoration was done at the Veer Alija Sarkar Temple, located at Panchkuyian, on the medical theme on the occasion of third Monday of Shravan month, on Monday.

The idol of Lord Hanuman was decked up as a doctor while decoration in the sanctum sanctorum was done with over 1.25 lakh medicines. Temple authorities said that the decoration has been done with the aim to promote organ donation as Indore is at the top in state in organ donation. “The cut-outs of doctors and paramedical staff were also placed in the temple with the aim to promoting Indore in the health services,” Veer Bagichi ‘Gadipati’ Bal Brahmachari Pawananand Maharaj said.

Thousands of devotees reached the temple on Monday to see the Hanuman decorated on the theme of medicines and hospital.

Devotees will be able to see the special decoration of Alija Sarkar on Tuesday as well. All the medicines will be distributed to the needy patients at MYH Hospital, on Wednesday.

