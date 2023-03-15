 Indore: Lokayukta unearths illegal treasures of mining officer
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Stone crusher at Pithampur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided various residences of a mining officer, who is currently posted in Dewas, and unearthed assets worth crores of rupees which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The sleuths swooped down on the residences of Manmohan Khatedia early in the morning and found papers of immovable assets, cash and jewellery.

The raid revealed that Khatedia and his family own two three-storey buildings – one in Indore and another in Ujjain -, a commercial plot in Devguradia (Indore), land in Nayata Mundla (Indore), a plot in the name of his wife at Dahod in Gujarat and a ready mix concrete crusher plant at Pithampur in his and his son’s name.

Lokayukta (Indore) DSP Anand Yadav said, "Investigations revealed that the value of the assets found is many times more than the government salary drawn by Khatedia. He was posted as mining officer in 1991, according to which since then his salary has been around Rs 1.25 crore, but in the preliminary investigation, it was found that he has got property worth more than Rs 3 crore."

"Investigation of other assets such as jewellery, cash, and bank account are underway,” added DSP Yadav.

Khatedia was booked under Section 13(1)B and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

Immovable property :

--Three-storey building located in Tulsi Nagar, Indore.

-- Another three-storey building in Mahakal Commercial Sector-C, Ujjain.

-- Commercial plot in Devguradia, Indore

-- Land in Nayata Mundla, Indore.

-- Plot in the name of his wife in Dahod, Gujarat

-- A ready-mix concrete crusher plant at Pithampur

Movable property

3 trucks Tatabulker (22-wheeler) of the crusher plant

4 transit-mixer (10-wheeler) trucks of the crusher plant

A Mahindra Thar SUV, a Maruti Brezza car

Rs 3.5 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Accounts in 5 banks, a bank locker  

