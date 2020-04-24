Indore: Lockdown violators made to do sit-ups on road divider

Indore: More than fifty people were booked by the police while they were roaming on the roads as usual on Friday. The violators were made to do sit-ups on the road dividers and they also had to 'leap frog' in the western area of the city.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in charge DVS Nagar was checking the vehicles on Madhumilan Square when he stopped many violators in the area.

They were booked under Section 188 of the IPC and their vehicles were also seized. A person roaming in Central Kotwali area was also booked for violating lockdown and curfew by roaming on the road.

A lady police officer punished many women violators too in Dwarkapuri area. A woman roaming with her relative on a scooter was also told to do sit-ups.