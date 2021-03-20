Indore: Lockdown returns

Indore: Following the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the city is going back to lockdown mode every Sunday. The lockdown order comes around a year after the first lockdown which was imposed country wide from midnight of March 24. Effectively, thanks to the ongoing night-time restrictions, the lockdown will be from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. All shops, except those selling essential commodities, will remain closed. However, all industries will remain open. The district magistrate and collector Manish Singh issued the lockdown order on Saturday afternoon under Section 144 of CrPC. Violation of the order will invie punishment under Section 188 of IPC. The order is effective only within the municipal limits.

EXEMPTIONS:

--All industries will remain open. Workers will be allowed to go to work.

--Transportation of raw materials and finished products.

--Taking sick persons to hospitals, passengers coming from airport, railway station, bus stand, students taking examination, like PSC etc.

--Inter-city buses

--All hospitals, medicine shops will remain open

--Milk can be supplied only till 10 am on Sunday.