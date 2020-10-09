Indore: Lockdown reduces mishaps, but toll up by 35%

Indore: Despite a total lockdown due to the Covid pandemic, death rate in road accidents increased by almost 35% this year! While on the other hand, surprisingly, this year, road accidents have reduced compared to last year but the number of deaths and serious injuries has increased.

According to the figures released by city traffic police, the number of deaths was 231 between January and September in 2019, which increased to 311 this year till September 30. This increase has been close to 35%. Also, the number of serious injuries has increased by more than 541% this year as compared to last year. From January 1 to September 30 in 2019, the number of seriously injured people was pegged at 29 which increased to 186 this year.

Figures increased despite lockdown

Complete lockdown was declared from the last week of March 2020 and unlock 1.0 started from June 1 and public transport started even later but the death toll in road accidents leapt. However, there has been a decrease of about 24% in road accidents compared to last year.

KILLER SPETEMBER

Only in September this year, the deaths in road accidents in the district have increased by about 66% over the previous year. The number of deaths in road accidents in September 2019 was 24. This increased to 40 in September this year. Apart from this, 4 persons were seriously injured last September while 13 suffered serious injuries this year. Last September, there were 236 accidents and 289 accidents were registered in September this year.