Indore: Locals oppose opening of liquor shops in three places

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Musakhedi, Palda and Reti Mandi area protested against the newly opened liquor shop which was opened under Rajendra Nagar police station area on Reti Mandi Road.

The protesters were from the nearby townships and residential areas. They gathered there to protest against the opening of a new liquor shop in the area.

Residents said that the shop has been opened near Bajaj Town Building on Reti Mandi Road. The shop location's has been shifted. Earlier, it was at some other place and now it has been opened at the square.

Residents said that there are two big shopping complexes, townships and also a few coaching classes near the location of the road where the new shop has been opened.

Women residents said that the children also go to coaching have to go past the liquor shop.

"The opening of shops will increase crime in the area and also could lure teenagers toward intoxication," Sushila Shukla. a resident said.

The residents waved saffron flags in front of the shop and did not let the shop to open. Later, police reached the place and assured them that the shop would not get open there after which the protest was stopped.

A similar protest was seen at Palda area where also residents protested outside the liquor shop and did not let it open. The residents gave an ultimatum to the police and shop owners to shift the liquor shop somewhere else. They warned of intensifying their protest if the shop was not shifted.

Juvenile Court's judge opposed opening of liquor shop

A liquor shop at Super Corridor Dhar Road near KT point was shifted to Hinkar Giri area near Sarvodaya Tirath area. Juvenile Court Magistrate Dr Priti Jain opposed the opening of the shop stating that the shop is near the spiritual place and many devotees and Jain seers also come there at the temple. On Friday she also released a video in which she is seen explaining the harm from the liquor shop to people's devotion and spirituality.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:14 AM IST