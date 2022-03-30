Indore: Local RTO has to collect Rs 75 cr in two days to reach target of Rs 641 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Officials of the regional transport office have to pull up their socks to achieve the revenue target before the end of the financial year. Indore RTO is running about Rs 75 crores behind the set revenue target for the year and officials will have to collect the amount in the next two days to reach the target.



According to officials, this year’s revenue target for Indore RTO was Rs 641 crores and it is about Rs 941 crores in the Indore division.

However, instead of tightening their belts to get the target, officials are satisfied with the fact that they have achieved over 26 per cent of last year’s target in the Indore district.

Notably, the country was under lockdown for many days and was badly hit by Covid-19 in the last fiscal but the current fiscal was comparatively better with a large number of new vehicles being sold and on-track financial activities.

“Unlike every year, officials didn’t run any special drive to get the revenue from the defaulters while they even failed to release the names of the big defaulters for issuing a warning to them to get the revenue,” employees at RTO said.

More than 20.23 % revenue for last year

Deputy Transport Commissioner Sapna Jain said that the Indore division has performed well in terms of collecting revenue as they succeeded in collecting over 20.23 per cent of revenue from the last year.

“Our target of Indore division was Rs 941 crores including Rs 641 crores of Indore district. Most of the districts have performed well as compared to the revenue collected last year. The revenue collection would increase in next two days,” she said.

