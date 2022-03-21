Indore: LMV licence holders in transport category facing problems

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Numerous licence holders of Light Motor Vehicle under transport category are facing problems in getting the licences renewed online as they are getting LMV licences without any category.

According to RTO officials, the Ministry of Road Transport had removed the category of LMV vehicles and the LMV driving licence holders can drive transport category vehicles (goods and passengers) like mini-bus, mini-truck, taxi, auto-rickshaw, light commercial vehicles, and others, without a separate transport endorsement in a driving licence.

“As per the direction of the Supreme Court in 2018, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had issued an advisory stating that the need to obtain a transport licence will arise only to drive medium/heavy goods and passenger vehicles,” officials said adding “However, the same was implemented in the state due to which licence holders are required to apply in the category.”



Sources said that as the system of renewal has been changed to online and the data of the same has been shifted to SARATHI portal, the new renewed licences are being issued without category.

“The renewed licences may lead the holder in trouble during checking of police in the state as the ‘no category’ system was not followed in the state,” RTO agents said.

Officials of RTO Indore were also unaware of the solution for the same and asked senior officials for directions.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:34 AM IST