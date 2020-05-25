Indore: Liquor worth lakhs seized

Indore: The excise department seized liquor worth lakhs of rupees from different places in the city and rural area on Monday.

Assistant excise commissioner Raj Narayan Soni said a team deployed at Manpur and Ghatabillod Road of SI Manohar Khare and constable Satedj caught liquor being carried on a four wheeler and a scooter and recovered liquor worth thousands from them.

Another team led by excise inspector Shalini Singh seized an SUV in which two boxes of foreign liquor and two boxes of beer, worth around Rs 20 lakhs. They arrested Narednra Singh Meena of Annapurna area.

Soni said that several teams have been deployed at entry and exit points in the city to see whether they are carrying liquor or not.