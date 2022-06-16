e-Paper Get App

Indore: Liquor shop fined Rs 50K for spreading garbage

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A liquor shop near Anaj Mandi (Ward No 62) was slapped with a spot fine of Rs 50,000 for spreading garbage and filth around the shop.

The fine was imposed by CSI Kuldeep Singh Bagd on orders of additional commissioner Sandeep Soni.

The owner of the liquor shop, named Inkai Enterprises, was warned not to spread garbage in the future, and instructions were also given to register a police case. During this period, CSI Bagdi directed that the temporary shops near the liquor shop be removed.

Under the cleanliness campaign being run in the city, commissioner Pratibha Pal has directed all health officers, CSIs and inspectors to ensure cleanliness in their areas and slap fines against anyone found to be spreading garbage.

