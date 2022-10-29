e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Liquor contractor Rinku Bhatia caught from city airport

Indore: Liquor contractor Rinku Bhatia caught from city airport

SP (Dhar) Aditya Pratap Singh said that, along with Bhatia, the police had named a total of 19 accused in the case, so far

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Saturday, arrested absconding accused liquor trader Rinku Bhatia from the city airport while he was reportedly trying to flee to Delhi. Dhar police had named Bhatia in an assault case on Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Panwar a month ago and, since then, he had been on the run. He will be handed over to the Dhar police for further investigations into the case.

S-I Laxman Singh from the Aerodrome police station said that, acting on a tip, Bhatia was arrested from the airport. He was stopped by the CISF personnel there and the Aerodrome police caught him after receiving information from the Dhar police.

SP (Dhar) Aditya Pratap Singh said that, along with Bhatia, the police had named a total of 19 accused in the case, so far. Some of them were arrested by the police, while a search is on for others after Bhatia’s arrest. The police had raided Bhatia’s house in the city, but he had escaped after which a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for his arrest.

Read Also
Dhar: Police act against illegal business of refilling empty LPG cylinders
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: Suspended TI, SI reinstated month after incident

Dhar: Suspended TI, SI reinstated month after incident

Guna: Women, girl students seek stern action against accused

Guna: Women, girl students seek stern action against accused

Mandsaur: Residents fall sick after drinking polluted river water

Mandsaur: Residents fall sick after drinking polluted river water

MP: Attempt to kidnap school going boy in Badnawar foiled

MP: Attempt to kidnap school going boy in Badnawar foiled

MP: Bhoomi Pujan of CM Rise School to be built at Rs 38cr in Manasa

MP: Bhoomi Pujan of CM Rise School to be built at Rs 38cr in Manasa