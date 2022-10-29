Indore: Liquor contractor Rinku Bhatia caught from city airport

FP NEWS SERVICE

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Saturday, arrested absconding accused liquor trader Rinku Bhatia from the city airport while he was reportedly trying to flee to Delhi. Dhar police had named Bhatia in an assault case on Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Panwar a month ago and, since then, he had been on the run. He will be handed over to the Dhar police for further investigations into the case.

S-I Laxman Singh from the Aerodrome police station said that, acting on a tip, Bhatia was arrested from the airport. He was stopped by the CISF personnel there and the Aerodrome police caught him after receiving information from the Dhar police.

SP (Dhar) Aditya Pratap Singh said that, along with Bhatia, the police had named a total of 19 accused in the case, so far. Some of them were arrested by the police, while a search is on for others after Bhatia’s arrest. The police had raided Bhatia’s house in the city, but he had escaped after which a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for his arrest.