Indore: Lions Club to launch childhood cancer awareness project for early detection & treatment

Indore:

As we step into 2021, Lions club district 3233G1 will be starting the year by running an awareness campaign for childhood cancer by reaching out to the community with a questionnaire to detect early symptoms of the same. This was shared by diabetologist Dr Ishwarlal Mundra, district governor, in a face-to-face interview with Free Press.

“In most cases of childhood cancer, we have seen that unrecognised cases are higher as diagnosis is difficult,” Mundra said. He added that timely treatment of childhood cancer can save lives.

“Hence, our district along with the overall Lions Club International all over the world will be running this awareness project for the first two months of 2021,” Mundra said.

Discussing the various initiatives undertaken by the club, Mundra said, “Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown enforced to control the spread affected many lives especially for doctors and paramedical staff.”

During this time, the club provided food parcels to various govt covid-19 hospitals in the city. “We have an initiative Annamraksham, under which we provide regular food service at MY hospital with a token money of Rs 10,” Mundra said.

They have similar initiatives in Khandwa and Dhar as well. “We were among the first to come together and provide ventilators, disposal bed-sheet and masks to govt hospitals for helping in the treatment of covid-19,” Mundra said.

About 215 clubs coming in the district had joined the initiative and worked on taking upon social responsibilities in various areas.

“To help in awareness of diabetes and early detection of diabetes, we made a questionnaire with 10 early symptoms,” Mundra said. With the help of questionnaire, about 15000 people were told about early detection of diabetes and risk factors.

Other than this, the district works on environment issues, provides food to needy, eye care, diabetes awareness and childhood cancer.