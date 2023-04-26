Indore: Lioness Sundari gives birth to three cubs in city zoo

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Zoo welcomed three lion cubs on the night of April 22 when lioness Sundari gave birth to three cubs. Zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said the cubs were born on Tuesday night in the cave of the enclosure for the lioness. Yadav said the zoo management came to know about the litter on Tuesday when the lioness was seen feeding them outside the cave in her enclosure.

"After the birth of the three cubs, the number of lions in the zoo has increased to seven. Now there are four adults including Sundari," he said.

“It is a matter of joy for us that lioness Sundari has given birth to three more cubs. Two years back, she had given birth to two cubs and we had exchanged them for some exotic animals which added to the beauty of the zoo. I congratulate all the zoo officials and wildlife lovers on this occasion,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav