Indore: Link to submit UG first-year exams not likely before May 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which has announced plans to open an online link for accepting undergraduate first-year examination forms on May 15, is unlikely to do so from the scheduled date.

“We mayn’t be able to open a link for exam form submission on May 15. The date may extend by around 10 days,” said examination controller Ashesh Tiwari.

DAVV has planned to hold its undergraduate first-year examinations from June 15. But the extension in the examination form submission date may also lead to a delay in holding the examinations.

This year, Barkatullah University has prepared a scheme of examinations for the undergraduate first-year which is going to see examinations according to the National Education Policy, 2020.

The scheme of examinations has been adopted by all the universities across the state. Now, the universities are making the necessary changes in their examination patterns according to the National Education Policy, 2020. This is leading to a delay in conducting the first-year examinations.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:31 PM IST