Indore: Lineman engaged with electricity supply company electrocuted

In a tragic incident, a lineman of electricity supply company got electrocuted while he was repairing a power supply line Khajrana area of the city on Saturday. He was working near a high tension line which was on and he was electrocuted and fell from a height.

The incident took place in Samrat Colony under Khajrana police station jurisdiction around 8.15 am. Nannu Khan (45) was employed as linemen with electricity supply company in the city. After the complaint, he along with other employees reached there and started repairing the line. They had informed the senior officials to stop power supply of the line during repairing work.

Investigating officer ASI MS Bhadoriya from Khajrana police station said there were two lines where Nannu Khan was working. The power supply of a line was off but the high tension line was on due to which he accidently touched the line and got electrocuted. He later fell on the ground and died on the spot. His colleague took him to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Police said the high tension line was on during the repair work and another line due to which the incident was happened. However, the investigation is on into the case. The officials for electricity company were also reached the spot after they received information. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police.