Indore: Limbodia Free Press Staffer Bereaved | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior journalist Manohar Limbodia, Comrade Kailash Limbodia, Satyanarayan Limbodia, and Govardhan Limbodia's sister-in-law and Ramchandra Limbodia's wife Renuka Limbodia passed away on Monday.

Her last rites were performed on Tuesday at Malwa Mill Muktidham where social workers and members of various political parties paid tribute to her.