Indore: Like Islam, TMC using power of sword to draw people into their fold, says Vijayvargiya

Indore

Kicking up a controversy, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Islam had come to the country on the power of the sword and TMC is wielding same ‘weapon’ to bring in leaders from other parties in West Bengal to her party.

“Islam had made entry into the country on the strength of sword. The people who are going into TMC are going because of fear. I find similarity in both the cases,” he told reporters replying to a query that many saffron party leaders crossed over to TMC in West Bengal.

Vijayvargiya said that 40 to 50 cases have been imposed on every BJP leader in West Bengal. He cited the example of BJP MP Arjun Singh in this matter. He said that 120 cases have been registered against Arjun Singh. This includes all kinds of cases ranging from murder to dacoity and corruption. Vijayvargiya said that 20 cases have also been imposed against him as well.

Vijayvargiya further said that the opposition is being crushed in West Bengal in such a way that no one will live there.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:33 AM IST