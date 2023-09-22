Indore: Light Showers, Cool Breeze Provide Relief From Rising Temp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cool winds coupled with intermittent showers in various parts of the city turned Thursday evening pleasant after a hot and humid noon. The change in weather conditions gave relief to the citizens as the day temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius and dropped back to 30 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days, and there are chances of light rains and thunderstorms for the next two days.

According to the weatherman, winds were blowing with a maximum speed of over 18 kilometres per hour on Thursday evening, and light rainfall had taken place in various parts of the district.

“West northwesterly winds were blowing till afternoon, and the weather remained hot. However, the wind pattern changed in the evening and the showers caused the change in weather,” Met officials said.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Jaisalmer, Kota, Tikamgarh, Sidhi, and centre of low pressure area over southeast Jharkhand, Digha and thence south eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, lightning with isolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh for the next couple of days,” Meteorology Department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 30.9 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal.

Read Also Indore: 244 Seats Out Of 250 Filled In MGM Medical College

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)