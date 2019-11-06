Indore: Light rain likely in city today

Indore: Though local residents are enjoying a break from rain for last few days, the meteorological department officials said rainfall would occur on Thursday. According to department officials, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Maha’, which is likely to hit the coastal regions of Gujarat may affect local weather conditions.

“City may receive light to moderate rains on Thursday and light showers on Friday due to the affect of Maha. The weather is expected to remain dry afterwards,” a department official said. The day temperature would be dropped for two days but night temperature may increase due to the cloudy weather.

“Severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' over east central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea moved eastwards. It is very likely to move further eastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm. This will impact city’s weather,” the official added.

On Wednesday, city recorded maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal while the minimum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius was four degrees above normal.