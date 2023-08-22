Indore: Life Story Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Narrated At Anand Bal Gokulam | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Abhay Manke Kaka, the senior motivational speaker, narrated the bravery story of child Shivaji Maharaj and his heroic deeds to the children. He called upon them to get inspiration from the life sketch of Shivaji Maharaj.

Manke Kaka was narrating the story of the life of great warrior and great Maratha to the children of Anand Bal Gokulam on Sunday. When the children heard the life story of young Shivaji Maharaj, they started chanting ‘Jai Shivaji’.

Everyone heard Shivaji's life sketch with patience. Manke Kaka said that Shivaji Maharaj was a majestic king who established Hind Swarajya and saved all of us from the terror of the Mughals. His whole life character was coined by his mother Jija Bai. This was a unique event at Anand Bal Gokulam which was heard by all the children and their parents.

Meenakshi Nawathe, head of Anand Bal Gokulam, informed that Gokulam is a children's culture centre. This year the school is celebrating the 350th year of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj. On this auspicious occasion, children of Anandam Bal Gokulam were dressed as Shivaji Maharaj.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)