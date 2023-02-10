Indore: Life sentence for raping minor girl

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Thursday handed a life term to an accused for raping a minor.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the court of Special Judge (POCSO) Rashmi Valter handed out the sentence to convict Sandeep.

Shrivastava said victim’s mother complaint that their eight- year-old daughter was having her lunch in one room and her brother was in another room watching TV. The accused entered the house secretly and raped the victim. When the complainant knocked the door of the room of victim, the accused opened the door and fled from the place.

Two eve-teasers get one-year imprisonment

DPO Shrivastava said that judicial magistrate Shrishti Chaurasiya on Monday sentenced two eve-teasers to a year’s imprisonment under Section 354 of IPC, in two separate cases.

In one case, Sukhram (40) was sentenced for molesting the complainant’s wife when she was in kitchen. He took advantage of the fact that the victim was deaf and mute. In another case, Bhattu Pardi molested a woman working as a labourer in a factory.

Chain snatchers sent to jail for three years

In another judgment, the court sent two convicts Sohel and Ashique to three years imprisonment for snatching chain of a woman who was standing outside the hotel in Tejaji Nagar area.