INDORE: Life coach Aishwarya Bedhotiya addresses gathering of management students at Daly College Business School

Indore: Trouble persuading yourself to do things you should do or would like to do is one of the biggest challenges for managers today, said life coach Aishwarya Bedhotiya as she addressed the gathering of management students at Daly College Business School IMA (Indore Management Association) student chapter on Saturday.

She explained why people procrastinate and gave simple tips to overcome it and lead a meaningful, fulfilling life. "When you procrastinate, instead of working on important, meaningful tasks, you find yourself performing trivial activities," Bedhotiya said.

Recent studies have shown that people regret more things they haven't done than the things they have done. In addition, feelings of regret and guilt resulting from missed opportunities tend to stay with people much longer.

"Sometimes all our opportunities seem to be on our fingertips but we can't seem to reach them. When you procrastinate, you waste time that you could be investing in something meaningful," Bedhotiya added.

“We now know that the world today is conducive to procrastination and learning how to overcome it, is one of the most important skills you can learn," she remarked.

The guest of honour for the function was Narendra Singh Jhabua, president, Board of Governors, Daly College who also spoke on the occasion and motivated the students to excel in their chosen field.