 Indore: License Of Six Liquor Shops Suspended For Selling Liquor Above MRP & Below MSP
A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the shops of Niranjanpur, MR-9, Tejaji Nagar 2 and Pipliyapala.

Friday, October 04, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector suspended the licences of six composite liquor shops after finding irregularities there. Action against five shops was taken for selling liquor above maximum retail price (MRP) and at one shop, the liquor was being sold below MSP.

According to an excise department official, information was received that liquor was being sold above maximum retail selling price at the composite shops of Niranjanpur, MR-9, Tejaji Nagar Number 2, Pipliyapala liquor shop and Khandwa Naka shop while the liquor was being sold below the minimum selling price in Abhilasha Nagar in the city.

After this information, the excise department had produced the case before the district collector, who issued an order to suspend the licences of the shops.

The licence of five of the shops was suspended for one day (October 4) while the licence of Abhilasha Nagar shop was suspended for two days (October 4 and October 5).

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the shops of Niranjanpur, MR-9, Tejaji Nagar 2 and Pipliyapala. The above liquor shops will remain closed as per the order of the district collector and sale of liquor will be prohibited. During the period of the suspension, the licensee will not be eligible for any kind of exemption/compensation.

