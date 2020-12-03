Indore: Licences renewal camp of industries begins

Licences renewal camp of industries begins
Indore: The two-day camp for the renewal of license of Indore Municipal
Corporation and creation of new licence for industries of Sanwer Road
Industrial area began from Thursday.
The camp began for the industries located in sector A, B and D
including Agarbatti Complex, Avantika Nagar, Progressive Park,
Bajrangpura etc. at Messrs Aerial Industries in the Sanwer Road
industrial area. Certain industrialist reached the camp and renewed their licenses. On Friday, the camp will be organized for industries located in Sector C, E and F at M/S Vyankatesh Metals & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. The officers of the IMC will be present in the camp
and cooperate the tax payers.
Pramod Dafaria, president of Association of Industries of MP urged the
industrialists to take maximum benefit of this camp and pay their
license renewal work and other dues.
Dafaria said the annual license of Indore Municipal Corporation
for industries working in all sectors of Sanwer Road Industrial Area
is being organized for the convenience of industrialists under the
joint aegis of Association and Indore Municipal Corporation. The work
is being done from 12 noon till 5 pm.
