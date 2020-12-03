Indore: Licences renewal camp of industries begins

Licences renewal camp of industries begins



Indore: The two-day camp for the renewal of license of Indore Municipal

Corporation and creation of new licence for industries of Sanwer Road

Industrial area began from Thursday.

The camp began for the industries located in sector A, B and D

including Agarbatti Complex, Avantika Nagar, Progressive Park,

Bajrangpura etc. at Messrs Aerial Industries in the Sanwer Road

industrial area. Certain industrialist reached the camp and renewed their licenses. On Friday, the camp will be organized for industries located in Sector C, E and F at M/S Vyankatesh Metals & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. The officers of the IMC will be present in the camp

and cooperate the tax payers.

Pramod Dafaria, president of Association of Industries of MP urged the

industrialists to take maximum benefit of this camp and pay their

license renewal work and other dues.

Dafaria said the annual license of Indore Municipal Corporation

for industries working in all sectors of Sanwer Road Industrial Area

is being organized for the convenience of industrialists under the

joint aegis of Association and Indore Municipal Corporation. The work

is being done from 12 noon till 5 pm.