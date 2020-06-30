Indore: Librarians demand to reopen libraries, submit memo to MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: The members of Indore Librarian's Association gave a memorandum to the Member of Parliament (Indore Constituency) Shankar Lalwani on Tuesday for reopening of the libraries and reading rooms in Indore. Libraries and reading rooms were closed from March 15 on the order of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare department.

Mohit Gupta, a representative from the association said, "There are near about 50 libraries and reading rooms in Indore and many of libraries and reading rooms are on the brink of getting permanently closed as they could not meet the rent and other expenses during the lockdown. Most of the libraries and reading rooms have been started by youngsters and it involves huge capital investment and rent."

"As the unlock phase has started in India, the libraries and reading rooms are reopening in other cities. We admire the efforts taken by the administration of Indore but we request them to think for us and also allow us to reopen our businesses also", Gupta said.

After taking the memorandum from the association members, MP Lalwani assured them to discuss this matter with the collector Manish Singh.