 Indore: 'Let Minds Connect First, Horoscopes Come Later,' Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Shares Marriage Tips
Indore: 'Let Minds Connect First, Horoscopes Come Later,' Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Shares Marriage Tips

The event was held in two parts with the first part aimed at how clean, less expensive and beautiful marriage ceremonies can be held with minimal resources.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padma Shri awardee Dr Janak Palta McGilligan celebrated the 35th anniversary of her marriage on Monday, and just like every year, she shared relationship mantras to the younger generations at a workshop organised here.

“Horoscopes and stars will do this work later, first of all two minds connect and their thinking and understanding style makes married life beautiful,” she said at the relationship guidance workshop called 'sustainable marriage' at the Jimmy McGilligan Center for Sustainable Development. 

article-image
Padma Shri awardee Dr Janak Palta McGilligan with late husband

Padma Shri awardee Dr Janak Palta McGilligan with late husband |

"Today, society needs to organise clean and plastic-free marriages so that money is not misused and there is no polluted waste after the wedding ceremony," McGilligan said.

'Purpose of life to infuse goodwill'

And in the second part, she counselled young couples  on how to live life with comfortable and beautiful happiness after marriage and through basic tips. She talked about how one should look at another person's perspective.

"The purpose of life is to infuse goodwill among beings for the love of God, the world runs from the family and the family starts with marriage," McGilligan said.

She shared that her and her late husband's life was dedicated service because for her the divine and sacred purpose of the institution of marriage was clear.

Quoting the importance of keeping marriage alive, McGilligan said, "Such workshops are very important for preserving our culture and longevity of married life."

She concluded with the four golden rules – don't lie, keep your promises, argue productively and always, always play nice​.

article-image

