Indore: Leopard killers denied bail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The two accused, including a temple priest arrested for killing a leopard in Janapav, Indore, were denied bail by a court on Friday and sent to jail. Nails and whiskers of the leopard were recovered from one of the accused.

CCF HS Mohanta said, “Hukum Babariya Bhuriya (43) is the prime accused as he was found in possession of leopard nails and whiskers.” Bhuriya is a resident of Badakua village, Mhow tehsil.

“Bhuriya is the priest of the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Janapav,” Mohanta said. Another accused Santosh Badrilal Choudhury (25) is from the same village.

“Further, a forest guard of the area along with two others are still in custody,” DFO Narendra Pandwa said. The forest guard allegedly knew about the incident but did not inform the department.

Some villagers, who had gone to graze the goats in the forest, saw the carcass of the leopard and informed the forest department and also told them that though the leopard's skin was intact, the nails and whiskers were missing.

Forest officials said during investigation, they came to know that a goat had been killed by the leopard and villagers beat the leopard to death. The doctors who conducted the postmortem too said that the leopard's death was not natural. Forest Ranger PS Chauhan said that the age of the leopard was 7-8 years.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:26 AM IST