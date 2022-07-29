Indore: Leopard cubs being fed by surrogate dog mother

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two newborn leopard cubs rescued and brought at Indore Zoo are being fed by a surrogate dog mother.

Initially the zoo officials were feeding the cubs, but it was proving to be insufficient, so they introduced the cubs to a dog who is now willingly providing her milk to the leopard cubs.

Zoo officials said this is nothing unusual and there are many instances where one animal has provided her milk to cubs of other species.