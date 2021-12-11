Indore: Leopard cub unlikely to recover from paralysis in his leg, says Dr Yadav



Indore



The leopard cub that was found after going missing for five days is on the slow road to recovery at the city zoo. He is getting proper care is also eating properly, said city zoo incharge Dr Uttam Yadavon Friday.

However, Dr Yadav warned that the leopard is less likely to recover from the paralysis. If that happens, the leopard might become a permanent resident of the zoo. “The leopard's recovery is no more than 5 per cent now, but he is eating so that’s a good sign,” Dr Yadav added.



Forest minister Vijay Shah had mentioned that he would be holding a review meeting on the entire incident on December 11. However, there are no updates from the minister. When asked about the possible probe into the incident chief conservator of forest HS Mohanta said, “There shall be a review by PCCF Wildlife soon. But it is not scheduled yet.”

There are no investigations at the end of the city zoo either. “We are not conducting any such investigations at the moment,” Yadav said.

During his visit, Shah had admitted the fault of the Burhanpur forest team and assured that he would take action to avoid such instances in future.



“Yes, the use of such cages is shocking. They are not fit for wild animals. The forest team (Burhanpur) that rescued and brought the leopard in such a cage are definitely at fault and the matter will be investigated,” Shah had said.





(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:32 AM IST