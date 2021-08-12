Indore: Led by MLA Malini Gaur, traders meet urban dev minister in Bhopal to discuss issue of PU-4 plots in Scheme 54

Indore



To solve the issue of PU-4 plots under Scheme 54 allotted to kirana and tea traders of Siyaganj, a delegation of traders of Siyaganj, led by MLA Malini Gaur, met Urban Development and Environment Minister Bhupendra Singh at Bhopal.

The delegation included Siyaganj Wholesale Traders Association president Ramesh Khandelwal, secretary Pratipal Tongya, co-ordinator Rajat Bedia, Ramesh Sachdev, Yakub Ghazi and Paras Doshi. The minister assured the delegation that a decision favourable to the interest of the traders would be taken.

Giving the background, Khandelwal said that IDA declared PU-4 scheme for the traders to shift from Siyaganj to here in 1988. In 2003 attotment was made and registrey of plots were executed in 2006. Despite that IDA did not carry out the development work till 2016.



In the meantime, the IDA Board itself, the State Government and High Court has directed IDA that it cannot cancel the lease of the plot holders. But despite that IDA officials are sending notices to the plot holders threatening of scraping their lease deed.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:44 AM IST