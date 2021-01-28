Indore: Learning skin care tips with beauty expert Seema Soni

Indore: The role of self-esteem and emotions in enhancing the cognitive performance has been widely investigated and even proved (Alves-Martins et al., 2002; Mammarella et al., 2016a; Palumbo, D’Ascenzo, Quercia, & Tommasi, 2017; Richardson et al., 2012).
However, while applying make up can make you feel great and even affect your performance, ignorance of post make up care routine can cause skin darkening, allergies and long lasting side effects, shared Deepak Sharma, founder and president of Create Stories.
To raise awarness about the issue, Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised a free webinar with beauty expert Seema Soni on various social media channels.
Discussing the issue, Seema Soni said, "Going to bed with your makeup on is a huge skincare sin. Start with an oil based cleanser or a carrier oil like olive, grapeseed or coconut. Massage it onto the skin until the makeup has dissolved and wipe it off with a soft cloth soaked in warm water."
She explained that using soap or hard facial cleansers can affect the texture and later colour of your skin.
"Follow up with a water-based cleanser to remove any makeup and oil leftover from the previous step," Seema Soni said.
She added that next, one must apply a toner and follow up with a face serum and a nourishing moisturiser. "Remember to moisturise your lips with a non-tinted lip balm," Seema Soni said.
Problems faced due to improper post make up care:
• Makeup is often a culprit behind breakouts and acne. Yes, walking around with layers of makeup all day, every day will clog your pores.
• Leaving makeup on for a longer period along with sun damage can result in premature ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines and age spots.
• Wearing makeup everyday has side effects but sleeping with makeup through the night can damage your skin to a great extent. Created due to the pollution and sun, free radicals can affect the collagen weakening your skin and lead to changes in your skin colour. For example, when long lasting lipsticks are worn for more than 10 hours, it darkens the colour of your lips as it contains ingredients that block oxygen supply to your lips.
• American Cancer Society has also established that there is very little evidence to conclude the relationship of makeup products with skin cancer. While there isn’t enough evidence to claim the correlation, ingredients like formaldehyde, coal tar, arsenic, silica and chromium are known to be carcinogenic.
