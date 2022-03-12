Indore: ​Leading women social workers honoured

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Circle president of Inner Wheel Club Pragya Pareek came to the city on an official visit to Inner Wheel Club of Mhow Cantt. On this occasion, prominent women of the city Sheela Bansal, Kanta Sodani, Dr Sangeeta Mewada, Anuradha Joshi, were honoured for their distinguished services during the Corona period. Chairs and toys were presented by the club to Anganwadi's Geeta Malik and Megha Solanki . In addition, a wheel chair was given by Asha Patel to the Cantonment Hospital.

Inner Wheel Prayer was recited by Lakshmi Upadhyay, Pratibha Chaurasia and Sarita Batham. The welcome address was given by Dr Vandana Jaiswal. The project report was presented by Club president Payal Mendiratta , guest introductions were given by Dr Shobha Jain, Dr Rashida Kanchwala, Renu Kathuria, Dr Shobha Soni and Dr Rekha Verma. Members of various organisations were also present on the occasion.The members were welcomed by Jyoti Singh, Rashida Johar, Dr Sakina, Dr Rubina, Manju Tiwari etc. Ashima Rajwat gave a melodious song and Manisha Soni presented a beautiful dance.

Dr Richa Thakar conducted the program. Vote of thanks was given by club secretary Dharmeshwari Batham.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:58 AM IST