Indore: Lawyers not to wear black coats from April 15 to July 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Indore Bar Association members welcoming the recent instructions given by the State Bar Council have decided not to wear black coats looking at the hot weather conditions in the city.

Indore Bar Association’s vice-president Jitendra Nim said that according to the notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh State Advocates Council, Jabalpur, all the advocates in the subordinate courts/district courts of Madhya Pradesh can plead without wearing black coats from April 15, 2022 to July 15, 2022.

Due to this, the lawyers will feel a lot of relief because the black coat gets too hot to wear during the hot summer months.

Summer Vacations from next month

Nim also said that from mid-May to mid-June, hearing of civil cases will not be held in the court, save those that need immediate hearing. Rest hearing of only criminal cases will be done.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:07 PM IST