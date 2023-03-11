Indore: Law school students spill wrath over viral audio

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As an audio clip went viral, the students of School of Law at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya continued their protest, demanding resignation of the head of the department. Archana Ranka, HoD, School of Law is alleged to threaten a student with baseless arbitrary decisions over a call.

As soon as the call recording went viral, students boycotted the classes and sat in front of the department while standing firm on their demand. The audio alleged the department head said, that she would convert the 5-year course into a 6-year, just like what happens in a private college.

The audio could be heard stating that she could even stretch the semester length up to 10 months while saying, “If you all continue to fight for single digits, it’s better you all take a perfect score of 100. Rack up the scores, and then let’s see who attains a status with a profession after two years.”

From teachers, to authorities including vice-chancellor Renu Jain failed to persuade the students.

Moreover, the students and ABVP activists raised slogans against the Head of the Law Department throughout the day.

Teachers’ day- The only day to respect teachers, says Vice-Chancellor

In the evening V-C Renu Jain, Registrar Ajay Verma along with other teachers and officers tried to persuade students. Even after a long discussion, no solution was found and the students kept talking about using objectionable words. On this, the V-C said, “Your behaviour is not respectable. Is this how teachers are talked about? The teachers’ respect has been restrained to a certain day of a year and later vanishes when the students forget about their limits.”

Sacking is not a solution

To pacify students, the V-C said that, “It is not the right of the students to interfere in administrative work. Anyway, removing someone from the post is not the solution to the problem. If you people have any problem, I myself will come to your department every Saturday.”

However, the students rejected it outright. Witnessing no solution found, the Vice-Chancellor left the spot.